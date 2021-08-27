Foodie Friday: Wicked BOLD Vegan Chocolates

It’s all about family at Flower Mound’s newest vegan establishment, Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen. Owners Deric and Brooklynn Cahill named the restaurant after their family members – Brooklynn, Ophelia, Landon & Deric (BOLD). And they began their vegan journey after they learned their daughter couldn’t eat animal products like cheese and eggs.

Back in Florida, they started out with making vegan chocolate out of their apartment and then when they moved here to DFW, they decided to continue and expand on their chocolate business and to also open up a vegan restaurant where they can share some of their favorite vegan products and recipes with the community.

You may be surprised to here this, but there was a time a year or so ago where I ate a vegan diet! And I loved learning how to get creative with preparing some of my favorite foods. So, I was excited to try out Wicked BOLD and try some new, vegan options.

We were able to sample quite a few things from their kitchen menu including:

their guacamole flight which comes with three types of guacamole including a chocolate guacamole. Yes, you read that right. And yes, it is surprisingly delicious!

We also tried their popular Italian sandwich made with vegan pastrami, capicola, pepperoni, and American cheese topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and spices. You’ll be surprised how much this tastes like a traditional Italian sandwich!

We also got to sample one of their new bowls – the Texasmexus made with black beans, avocado, tomato, basil, sprouts and served with a side of salsa, tortilla strips, and jalapenos.

Then to top it all off, we finished up with their famous tabletop s’mores complete with some of their own signature chocolate and a tabletop fire pit so you can roast those marshmallows to perfection.

In addition to being a vegan kitchen, Wicked BOLD is also a sober bar, getting creative mixing up cocktails sans alcohol. Some of the mocktails you can try at their bar include a Smoked Rosemary Palo, a Cucumber Fizz, and (of course) a Chocolate Whiskey.

It was so fun to see so many people coming in to experience Wicked BOLD for the first time while we were there and we can’t wait to see their continued success here in our community. So, whether you are an experienced vegan or you’re just curious what eating vegan looks like, we’d love for you to head to Wicked BOLD soon to meet Brooklynn and Deric and their family. Our moods were instantly lifted by walking into their restaurant and talking with them and we know that yours will be too!

*Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen is located at 3347 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028.