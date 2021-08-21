Miller: Leading by example

No doubt this has been an emotional week and a half for families sending their kids back to school. Unlike what many of detractors think, our decisions impact thousands of homes as well as ours.

I and several of you recently lost a dear friend; a soldier, a father, husband, brother and son. A veteran who loved his two girls and his bride and cherished his friends. He left us at 49. But this friend would not insist we restrict freedoms, rather to live with zest and be kind to others.

So this coming week, to show leadership in LISD, and to families and staff, I’m going to model what we ask of you but cannot require. We recommend masks. We encourage the vaccine.

I’m going to wear a mask, I won’t always be perfect, to church, the store, to schools, to the LISD Admin buildings, to CCA and other places, and I’m going to use good judgment and use proper distancing with others. I’m already a germaphobe so I carry tons of hand sanitizer.

I’m not doing this because I’m afraid of the virus. For me, I trust in Jesus, live or die, but I’m doing this to respect others, which I’m called to do in the Gospels.

This variant has people scared. Very scared. I won’t opine on the merits of that fear but I will respond with kindness and compassion.

So if you see me and I’ve forgotten, just remember my intent; and I need to build muscle memory.

This isn’t caving in to the pressure from the maskers and it’s not a slap in the face to the anti-maskers, it’s my attempt to show kindness, lead by example and be Christlike.

Will you join for the next three weeks? No judgment or shame if you don’t. It’s a simple a gesture for compassion in a time of fear. It costs me nothing. I lose nothing yet I gain the confidence that I’m leading, using my public profile to lead and unite. Yet, I will vehemently defend those who choose, for their own reasons, to exercise another freedom.

C’mon!!!! We can do this!!!

Tracy Scott Miller

Board President

Lewisville ISD

Views expressed are my own.