Texas Bank and Trust opens new Flower Mound branch

Longview-based Texas Bank and Trust will open its new Flower Mound branch on FM 2499 near Lakeside Parkway on Monday, August 16.

Jeremiah Hansen will lead the team as Flower Mound Market President. Joining him in the new branch will be Senior Vice Presidents and Commercial Lenders Patrick Batteaux, Matt Minkoff, Terrance Washington and Patrick Ezzo.

This group of banking professionals will be available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to provide comprehensive deposit, lending, and wealth management services to individuals, families, and businesses throughout the region.

The branch is located at 737 International Parkway, Suite 150, Flower Mound, 75022.

TBT Trusted Advisors can be reached at 940-584-6620, or via TBTonline at www.texasbankandtrust.com.

Texas Bank and Trust Company currently operates 20 banking centers throughout east and north Texas. Five of those branch locations are located in the Metroplex in Fort Worth, Frisco, Forney, Richardson, and Terrell.