Wednesday, June 23, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound to demolish old LISD Natatorium

By Mark Smith
0
1
The old LISD Natatorium to be demolished

The old LISD communications building being evaluated for potential renovation as a cultural arts center.

On Monday, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a nearly $600,000 contract to demolish the old Lewisville ISD Natatorium on Timber Creek Road.

The town recently purchased two parcels of land from LISD totaling 7.4 acres adjacent to the Helen & Leonard Johns Community Park, located just north of Parker Square. The new land will be used as an active park that could include the future construction of a cultural arts center with a performance theater, as well as trails, landscaping, additional parking and more, according to the meeting agenda.

The land is currently home to the old LISD Natatorium and communications building. The communications building is being evaluated for its viability and the expense of renovating it to become the cultural arts center. The natatorium, however, will be demolished, and all demolition costs will be reimbursed with Cultrual Arts Commission grant funding that was allocated to the town during the 86th State legislative session.

Previous articleCause of Highland Village fire undetermined
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.