Flower Mound to demolish old LISD Natatorium

On Monday, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a nearly $600,000 contract to demolish the old Lewisville ISD Natatorium on Timber Creek Road.

The town recently purchased two parcels of land from LISD totaling 7.4 acres adjacent to the Helen & Leonard Johns Community Park, located just north of Parker Square. The new land will be used as an active park that could include the future construction of a cultural arts center with a performance theater, as well as trails, landscaping, additional parking and more, according to the meeting agenda.

The land is currently home to the old LISD Natatorium and communications building. The communications building is being evaluated for its viability and the expense of renovating it to become the cultural arts center. The natatorium, however, will be demolished, and all demolition costs will be reimbursed with Cultrual Arts Commission grant funding that was allocated to the town during the 86th State legislative session.