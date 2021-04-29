Denton murder suspect arrested

A Coppell man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally shot a 19-year-old woman in Denton.

Police were called to a domestic disturbance on I-35E near McCormick Street at 1:44 p.m., according to a Denton Police Department news release. The caller reported seeing a man physically force a woman who appeared to be covered in blood into a vehicle.

Officers found the woman in the vehicle and determined she had been shot multiple times, and she was transported to a local hospital. Witnesses reported seeing the man flee the area, and police officers and Denton PD’s K-9 searched the area. They spoke to a nearby resident who had encountered the suspect, according to the news release. Unaware that the man was a shooting suspect, the resident had arranged fro the suspect to take an Uber ride to Dallas, and police were able to track his route in real time. Denton police contacted Dallas police, and once the Uber reached its destination, Dallas police quickly took the suspect into custody.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Simeon Bonilla, and he was transported back to Denton. After he was brought back, investigators learned that the victim died of her injuries. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified her as 19-year-old Cassity Hinojosa of Denton.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for murder for Bonilla, and he remains in Denton County Jail on Thursday in lieu of $500,000 bail.