Meet the Candidates: Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees, Place 2

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls this spring to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. Election Day is Saturday, May 1, with early voting April 19-27.

The 2021 Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees general election is for trustees for Places 1 and 2, each for a term of three years. Place 2 is currently held by Allison Lassahn, and she is seeking reelection against challenger Sheila Taylor.

The candidates for LISD Board of Trustees Place 2 are listed in alphabetic order below:

Place 2 (3-year-term)

Allison Lassahn (i), 47

Occupation: Consultant, Grace Hill LLC

City of residence: Highland Village

Education: Master of Science from University of Texas at Dallas

Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University College Station

Attended public schools in Tyler, TX K-12

Public service: LISD Board of Trustees, Place 2, 2018-present

LISD Board Secretary 2019 – present

LISD District level committees: Community Bond Committee, District Leadership Team and Facilities Advisory Committee

LISD Inside Program – 2015.

Founders Day Chair – LISD Council of PTA 2016-17

Served on PTA Board of Early Childhood (President), Heritage Elementary, Flower Mound Elementary, Briarhill Middle (Membership Chair), Marcus High (2nd VP Membership)

City of Highland Village Ethics Committee 2012-16

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I am currently serving on the LISD board. The past 2 ½ years have been very rewarding. Approaching the upcoming election, I believe that now is the time for proven leadership on the board. The next 3 to 5 years in LISD will be pivotal. The state legislature is currently in session and we are waiting to see what types of changes are in store for school districts and how this will affect funding. The district will also need to hold a new bond election within this time frame to keep up with 20 year updates on campuses and to replace aging technology. In addition, we are waiting to see what the ramifications will be from the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to see education gaps from all students, with potentially greater gaps among students who are already at risk. There may also be possible gaps in funding due to the pandemic. Experienced leadership will be needed to help close these gaps.

What is your mission statement? Experience Matters! Lewisville ISD is heading into a new decade, with many challenges ahead. It is more important than ever for local school boards to be involved and engaged at the local and state level, with experienced leadership and collaboration.

Candidate website: lassahn4lisd.com

Candidate Facebook page: Allison Lassahn, LISD Board of Trustees Place 2

Email: [email protected]

Sheila Taylor, 50

Occupation: CPA

City of residence: Lewisville

Education: BBA in Accounting – Jackson State University

Leadership Certificate – Georgetown University

Master of Science in Accounting Candidate – Taxation – Purdue University Global (December 2021)

Public service: Lewisville Housing Finance Commission (Appointment)

LISD School Health Advisory Council (Appointment)

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I was motivated to run for this position because of my passion for children and education and my desire to be a voice and advocate for all children in our school district. Benjamin Franklin once said that the investment in education pays the best dividends. I am a product of a similar investment and want to pay it forward. I have served on my child’s PTA Board of Directors (at an LISD stem academy) for 5 of the 6 years she has attended the school where I worked tirelessly to ensure our children had what they needed to be successful and to provide support for our educators. I also worked to create an inclusive environment for our children and parents. I am the best choice because I have background in volunteerism (room mom, classroom volunteer and community service), board service, board leadership, advocacy, strategic planning and more importantly financial expertise as a CPA.

What is your mission statement? My mantra can best be described with “to whom much is given, much is required”. I have spent my life giving back because I believe I have been given so much. I want to give those same opportunities to all of our children. I am a servant leader who believes that there are no limits on our future leaders and they can achieve their wildest dreams.

Candidate website: sheilaforlisd.com

Candidate Facebook page: Sheila Taylor for Lewisville ISD School Board, Place 2

Email: [email protected]