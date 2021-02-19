ERCOT will end emergency conditions today

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) expects to come out of emergency conditions later this morning, the operator said Friday.

“There is enough generation on the electric system to allow us to begin to return to more normal operating conditions,” said Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin.

No additional outages were needed overnight in Denton County to keep power supply and electric demand in balance, and only a few generating units tripped statewide.

Electric utilities continue to address remaining outages.

Oncor said this morning that there are approximately 27,000 remaining outages in their service areas statewide. At the peak of the ERCOT-directed load shed, more than 1.3 million Oncor customers were left without power. The utility tweeted, “We expect that a substantial amount of those remaining customers will be restored by this evening.” If you are still without power, please report your outage by calling 888-313-4747, texting OUT to 66267, using the MyOncor app or visiting their website.

CoServ’s office phone system is down this morning. If you are experiencing an outage, report it through SmartHub, the CoServ app, or call the automated system at (844) 330-0762.

Customers that are without power likely fall into one of these three categories:

• Areas out due to ice storm damage on the distribution system

• Areas that were taken out of service due to the energy emergency load shed that need to be restored manually (i.e., sending a crew to the location to reenergize the line)

• Large industrial facilities that voluntarily went offline to help during this energy emergency

As of 7:30 this morning, approximately 34,000 megawatts of generation remains on forced outage due to the winter storms . Of that, nearly 20,000 megawatts is thermal generation and the rest is wind and solar.