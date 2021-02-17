Justin residents asked to not use water except for life-threatening reasons

The city of Justin is asking its residents Wednesday afternoon to stop using water for any reason not considered life-threatening.

The water line that services Justin is under repair, and no water will be transmitted to the city for an undetermined period of time, the city said in a social media post at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“Because our water levels are already low, it is critical that we get cooperation from residents and stop using water unnecessarily so that we can ensure we have water in the system for the Fire Department,” the city said in the Facebook post. “This is not the time to catch up on laundry or to let the kids play in a bath.”

The city said if pressure drops too much, a boil water notice may have to be issued.