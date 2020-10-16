AMC Highland Village now open 5 days a week

AMC’s Highland Village theater is now open five days a week, the closest to normal it’s been since March, when all local theaters closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Shops at Highland Village announced Thursday that the AMC theater will be open Fridays through Tuesdays. AMC theaters around the country have implementing several new health policies, though, including requiring masks at all times unless drinking or eating, reduced auditorium capacities, social distancing standards, no refills and more. The theaters are using enhanced cleaning procedures and gibing employees daily health screenings. AMC is offering “Welcome Back Offers” for discounted concessions and deals on movie tickets and rewards.

While most big movies postponed their release this year because of the pandemic, the theater isn’t without new films. The new Liam Neeson vehicle Honest Thief is now showing at AMC Highland Village, as are Robert De Niro’s family film The War with Grandpa and Christopher Nolan’s new thriller Tenet. The theater is also showing older films for $5, including The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Croods.

