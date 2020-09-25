High School Football Scoreboard

Home
Flower Mound vs. McKinney Boyd on Sept. 24, 2020. (Photo by Joe Lorenzini)

Marcus 48, Dallas Jesuit 31

The Marauders were impressive in their season opener on Friday night, defeating Jesuit by a score of 48-31.

Marcus (1-0, 0-0) struck first, scoring a 19-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Nussmeier to J. Michael Sturdivan early in the first quarter.

Nussmeier connected with Connor Vaughn for a 24-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 Marauders two minutes later.

Jesuit cut the deficit to seven, but Marcus answered on a second 19-yard touchdown pass from Nussmeier to Sturdivan.

John Wegendt kicked a 31-yard field goal to make it 24-7, but the Rangers came back with a field goal of its own, and it was 24-10 Marcus at the half.

Nussmeier tacked on a rushing touchdown in the third quarter, scoring on a 4-yard run to make it 31-10 Marcus.

Jesuit scored again to make it 31-17.

Marcus answered with another score, this time a 51-yard pass from Nussmeier to Tyler Schott, but Jesuit scored two more touchdowns, and it was 38-31 at the end of three.

Early in the fourth, Gabe Espinoza rushed for a 4-yard run to increase the Marauders lead back to 14 points.

Wengendt added a 26-yard field goal late for the Marauders to make it 48-31.

Nussmeier passed for 364 yards and 4 touchdowns in the game.

Marcus will play McKinney at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 in McKinney.

Guyer 56, Hebron 33

Guyer opened the season and Rodney Webb era with a commanding victory over Hebron on Friday night.

Byron Phillips rushed a for a 7-yard touchdown and Brailynn Pegues scored on a 4-yard run, as the Wildcats led 21-13 at halftime.

Guyer (1-0, 0-0) scored 21 unanswered points to start the third quarter, starting with a 2-yard run from Phillips.

Eli Stowers then hit Grayson O’Bara on a 41-yard touchdown pass and Phillips broke a 91-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Stowers passed for 199 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Phillips rushed for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Guyer will host Ryan at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Dallas Christian 49, Liberty Christian 14

The Warriors struggled in their season opener on Friday night.

Liberty (0-1, 0-0) trailed 28-0 before Daniel Greek hit Kelen Moran on a 48-yard touchdown pass.

Greek would rush for a 6-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it was too late to mount a comeback.

Greek passed for 183 yards and a touchdown.

Tye Strickland rushed for 112 yards for the Warriors in the game.

Liberty Christian will host Parish Episcopal at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Flower Mound Coram Deo 36, Arlington Grace Prep 0

The Lions cruised in their first game of the season, shutting out Grace Prep 36-0.

Coram Deo (1-0, 0-0) took a 23-0 lead into the half and never looked back.

The Lions will play Brook Hill at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Bullard.

Flower Mound 10, McKinney Boyd 7

It was a defensive battle on Thursday night, as Flower Mound (1-0, 0-0) opened its 2020 season with a 10-7 victory over McKinney Boyd in a game that included five turnovers between the two teams.

Bert Auburn drilled a 47-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to make it 3-0 Jaguars at the break.

Late in the third, McKinney Boyd scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone to make it 7-3 with 2:14 left in the quarter.

The Jags answered when Nick Evers connected with Landon Weidner on a 75-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead for Flower Mound.

Weidner finished the game with 100 yards receiving.

Flower Mound will play Naaman Forest at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 in Garland.

 

