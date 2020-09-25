High School Football Scoreboard

Marcus 48, Dallas Jesuit 31
The Marauders were impressive in their season opener on Friday night, defeating Jesuit by a score of 48-31.
Marcus (1-0, 0-0) struck first, scoring a 19-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Nussmeier to J. Michael Sturdivan early in the first quarter.
Nussmeier connected with Connor Vaughn for a 24-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 Marauders two minutes later.
Jesuit cut the deficit to seven, but Marcus answered on a second 19-yard touchdown pass from Nussmeier to Sturdivan.
John Wegendt kicked a 31-yard field goal to make it 24-7, but the Rangers came back with a field goal of its own, and it was 24-10 Marcus at the half.
Nussmeier tacked on a rushing touchdown in the third quarter, scoring on a 4-yard run to make it 31-10 Marcus.
Jesuit scored again to make it 31-17.
Marcus answered with another score, this time a 51-yard pass from Nussmeier to Tyler Schott, but Jesuit scored two more touchdowns, and it was 38-31 at the end of three.
Early in the fourth, Gabe Espinoza rushed for a 4-yard run to increase the Marauders lead back to 14 points.
Wengendt added a 26-yard field goal late for the Marauders to make it 48-31.
Nussmeier passed for 364 yards and 4 touchdowns in the game.
Marcus will play McKinney at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 in McKinney.
Guyer 56, Hebron 33
Guyer opened the season and Rodney Webb era with a commanding victory over Hebron on Friday night.
Byron Phillips rushed a for a 7-yard touchdown and Brailynn Pegues scored on a 4-yard run, as the Wildcats led 21-13 at halftime.
Guyer (1-0, 0-0) scored 21 unanswered points to start the third quarter, starting with a 2-yard run from Phillips.
Eli Stowers then hit Grayson O’Bara on a 41-yard touchdown pass and Phillips broke a 91-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Stowers passed for 199 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Phillips rushed for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Wildcats.
Guyer will host Ryan at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Dallas Christian 49, Liberty Christian 14
The Warriors struggled in their season opener on Friday night.
Liberty (0-1, 0-0) trailed 28-0 before Daniel Greek hit Kelen Moran on a 48-yard touchdown pass.
Greek would rush for a 6-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it was too late to mount a comeback.
Greek passed for 183 yards and a touchdown.
Tye Strickland rushed for 112 yards for the Warriors in the game.
Liberty Christian will host Parish Episcopal at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Flower Mound Coram Deo 36, Arlington Grace Prep 0
The Lions cruised in their first game of the season, shutting out Grace Prep 36-0.
Coram Deo (1-0, 0-0) took a 23-0 lead into the half and never looked back.
The Lions will play Brook Hill at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Bullard.
Flower Mound 10, McKinney Boyd 7
It was a defensive battle on Thursday night, as Flower Mound (1-0, 0-0) opened its 2020 season with a 10-7 victory over McKinney Boyd in a game that included five turnovers between the two teams.
Bert Auburn drilled a 47-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to make it 3-0 Jaguars at the break.
Late in the third, McKinney Boyd scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone to make it 7-3 with 2:14 left in the quarter.
The Jags answered when Nick Evers connected with Landon Weidner on a 75-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead for Flower Mound.
Weidner finished the game with 100 yards receiving.
Flower Mound will play Naaman Forest at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 in Garland.
