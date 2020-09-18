Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be held in Flower Mound

Denton County Public Health announced Friday that it is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Tuesday at Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane, beginning at 8 a.m.
Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.
DCPH also announced Friday that 59 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, as have 67 new recoveries. There are now 1,531 active cases and 9,603 total recoveries. The death toll remains at 107.
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:
- Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
- Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results
For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.