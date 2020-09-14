Deputy who said girlfriend shot herself charged with her murder

A Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputy who reported that his girlfriend fatally shot herself in Denton last month as been charged with her murder.

On Aug. 26 at 11:34 p.m., Denton police responded to the 2400 block of Robinwood Lane after a man called 911 to report his girlfriend had shot herself, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Police found the woman dead in the home, and the caller remained there.

The victim has been identified as Leslie Hartman, 46, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

Investigators determined that the caller — Jay Allen Rotter, 36 — and Hartman were the only people living in the residence at the time of the shooting. Detectives executed search warrants and analyzed physical evidence and presented a probable cause affidavit to a judge, who signed it for Rotter’s arrest, according to DPD.

Rotter was arrested Monday on a warrant for murder and tampering with evidence. He is being held in Denton City Jail in lieu of $1.15 million bail, according to online jail records.