Local teen receives scholarship from Ronald McDonald House Charities

A recent Marcus High School graduate received a scholarship from Ronald McDonald House Charities.

RMHC of Greater North Texas recently announced its 13 grant recipients and 30 high school scholarship winners, including Cameron Neustupa, a Marcus graduate who was awarded a $2,000 scholarship as he is headed to the University of Oklahoma to study business.

On top of meeting the basic criteria to apply for the RMHC scholarship, Cameron’s references on his RMHC application gave him high praises on being a leader in his classrooms and influential among his peers, according to a RMHC spokesperson. Cameron is involved in extracurricular activities and volunteers in his community.

RMHC aims to extend the reach and impact of donation dollars for charities that benefit the well-being of children, in addition to providing scholarships for high school seniors, according to a news release. Over the past 25+ years, RMHC has awarded more than $8.6 million in funding through its Grant Program and over $237,000 in the Scholarships Program within three years alone.