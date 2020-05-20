Home
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be held in Trophy Club

A medical professional wearing protective clothing administers a test to patient at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Round Rock. Photo credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that its next drive-thru COVID-19 testing center will be held Friday in Trophy Club.

Residents who have had coronavirus symptoms in the past weeks or are essential workers are qualified for the free testing, but you are still required to pre-register by calling 940-349-2585 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The testing center will be conducted from 8 a.m. to noon at Trophy Club Town Hall, 1 Trophy Wood Drive.

For more information, go to DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

