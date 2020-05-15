Kids Kastle construction to begin Monday

The first phase of construction on the new Kids Kastle playground in Highland Village will take place next week.

The original Kids Kastle, located at 2200 Briarhill Blvd. in Unity Park, was built in 1994 and was in need of replacement, according to the city of Highland Village. It has been closed since December and the plans originally called for construction to take place in late March, but the coronavirus pandemic forced that to be delayed.

Staff has secured Play By Design to construct the first phase of the project from May 18-21, according to a city news release. The state’s current COVID-19 orders allow for such construction to begin on Monday.

The community build of Phase 2 is tentatively expected to take place in late summer or early fall, according to the city.