Costa: DCTA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update

A Message from DCTA Board Chairman Dianne Costa

Dearest neighbors, who could have ever imagined we would be at war with a VIRUS… Coronavirus (COVID-19)! This virus is not selective of its victims. While some will fare far better than others, it cares not for ones gender, socio-economic status or state in which they live. Therefore we will continue to operate as the agency is considered an essential business by the Denton County “Stay at Home” declaration.

At DCTA, our top priorities are keeping ALL our passengers and employees healthy and ensure a safe commute for our riders. Because none have experienced this exact scenario, we are consulting daily with our other regional partners of DART and Trinity Metro. Together we can assess best practices for all riders and employees in the region. Our staff in also on conference calls with Denton County officials to ensure we are all working from a county perspective and initiatives. Staff is in touch with our national transportation association APTA (American Public Transportation Association) to monitor all that is being done within the transportation Industry. With combined information from all these entities DCTA is providing the best service to all those impacted at this time.

What DCTA is Doing to Keep Passengers and Employees Safe

Along with daily cleanings, we are using a medical-grade disinfecting spray on all DCTA buses, trains and Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC). Additional attention is being placed on high touch point areas such as door handles, countertops and steering wheels; and we continue to evaluate our cleaning processes as needed.

All non-essential personnel are operating under a work-from-home policy. Since dispatchers, drivers and mechanics are essential staff, we have been diligently implementing processes to enhance the safety of our personnel. The no-touch thermometers will monitor staff temperatures upon reporting for duty.

DCTA riders and employees can also find information updates on our website at RideDCTA.net, social media sites, signing up to receive our Rider Alerts and throughout our system and facilities.

How to Protect Yourself and Prevent Spread of Illness

Though we are taking extra cleaning precautions, we recommend our passengers stay vigilant when protecting themselves from germs. Help us prevent the spread of coronavirus and other flu-like illnesses on our buses and trains by following the recommended tips from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

Stay “in the know” by visiting these agencies:

We encourage passengers who feel sick or are experiencing symptoms to stay home and avoid public places. If you have questions or concerns you can send feedback via our GORequest platform which is available on our website or you can download the free mobile app on the Apple and Google Play store.

We in Denton County are blessed in many ways. Until I was asked to serve on the DCTA board, I had no idea of the devotion, commitment and love for DCTA our staff embodies. I am reminded again during these last few months of their tireless efforts, creative ways that their servant leadership is serving to protect all of you who depend on our mobility services.

May God bless and protect you all!

Dianne Costa

DCTA Board Chairman

Highland Village, TX

“The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present. The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new, so we must think anew and act”

-Abraham Lincoln