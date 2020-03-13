City of Denton announces facility closures, event suspensions

The city of Denton announced Friday that it will make several operational changes out of an abundance of caution to help protect the health and safety of residents and employees as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The city is closing the Denton Senior Center and Denton Natatorium, effective Saturday until further notice, according to a news release from the city. In-person Municipal Court proceedings have been suspended until April 1, per advisory from the Texas Office of Court Administration.

All city-sponsored events and programs are also suspended through March 22. Certain areas of Parks and Recreation facilities will also be closed through March 22, such as gymnasiums, fitness areas, meeting rooms, and the walking track at the Denton Civic Center. Signs will be posted at these facilities.

All city facilities are being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, according to the city. Library patrons are also encouraged to use the extensive digital collections and resources available at library.cityofdenton.com.

As conditions change, these periods may be extended, and additional announcements may be made. City Council, board, and commission meetings remain scheduled, as of Friday. A list of changes will be available at www.cityofdenton.com/coronavirus.