Public meeting to be held about Cleveland-Gibbs roadwork

The town of Northlake will hold a public meeting this month about plans to realign and reconstruct a section of Cleveland-Gibbs Road.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Northlake Council Chambers at Town Hall, 1500 Commons Circle, Suite 300. Halff and Associates, the design engineers for the project, will attend to discuss the project, answer questions and receive feedback, according to a news release from the town of Northlake.

The project, which could begin as early as summer of 2020, is intended to improve safety and accessibility of Cleveland-Gibbs Road between Cross Timbers Road (FM 1171) and Northwest Regional Airport. Halff and Associates anticipates construction to last about one year.

The project continues the reconnection of Cleveland-Gibbs Road, a once vital north-south thoroughfare for Northlake that predates I-35W, according to the town. Construction will begin with two of the ultimate four lanes of the future roadway. The new alignment also separates truck and passenger vehicle traffic from airplanes entering and exiting the nearby Northwest Regional Airport, allowing for safer travel along the road for residents and thru traffic. Upon its completion, this project will also provide access to isolated areas of the town.