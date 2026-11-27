By Steve Gamel, Contributing Writer

Kelli Biggs loves gift-giving. But not just any gift you can buy on Amazon, load onto a gift card, or grab off a random store shelf in a pinch. No, she loves personalized gifts that tell a story, celebrate a friendship, moment, or memory, and spark a smile.

Here’s the problem, though: she struggled mightily for years to find a local shop that shared her vision of thoughtfulness.

“I had two favorite stores in Lakewood and Fort Worth,” the longtime Denton County resident said. “I’d drive out to them all the time because there wasn’t anything local. Buying gifts for friends, special occasions, and small thank-yous took a long time. My husband and I realized quickly that not having anything local or niche like that was a missed opportunity.”

Kelli and Greg have since filled that void in the sweetest, most personal way imaginable thanks to The Aspen Gift House. Located in The Shops at Highland Village, the small, welcoming boutique has perfectly elevated the art of gift-giving with a timeless, personalized, thoughtfully curated selection of contemporary gifts for the home, workplace, and all of life’s special moments.

Want to get something special for an upcoming baby shower? The Aspen Gift House has those hard-to-find specialty items. If you’re thinking outside the box for a housewarming gift or something special for a wedding or engagement, they’ve got what others don’t.

Part of the charm is what’s inside: a mix of beloved, high-end brands (Enewton, Julie Vos, LauraPark, Beatriz Ball, Tart by Taylor, etc.), unexpected discoveries, and distinctive pieces that make even the smallest gift feel special.

“We try hard to carry local, Texas brands … nice collections that you can’t just find anywhere,” Kelli said. “A lot of stores can get pretty packed and chaotic, to the point where you can’t find what you’re looking for. We have a calm, open environment, and many of our customers do a great job of giving us feedback on new merchandise options and specialty requests. Things couldn’t be better.”

For more information on The Aspen Gift House, visit theaspengifthouse.com. Or better yet, stop in and see everything for yourself.

(Sponsored content)