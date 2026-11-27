By James Muench

As Thanksgiving approaches, I’ve been thinking about something I’ve noticed among the families and seniors we serve: the importance of simply having people in our lives.

Some of the happiest seniors I’ve met aren’t necessarily the ones with the most money or the fewest health problems. They’re the ones who have meaningful relationships and people they can count on.

And those relationships rarely happen by accident.

They’re built over years of Sunday dinners, conversations with neighbors, friendships at church, and the simple habit of showing up for one another.

As we get older, those connections become even more important.

A neighbor who checks in. A friend who calls every Tuesday. A daughter who stops by for coffee.

But loneliness doesn’t always look the way we expect. Someone can have a loving family and still spend most of their days alone. As driving becomes difficult or old friends move away, the world can gradually become smaller.

And while family and friends are irreplaceable, they can’t always be there as often as they’d like.

Sometimes having a caregiver visit a few hours each week isn’t just about help with meals, errands, or household tasks. It’s about having someone to talk to, share a laugh with, or accompany you on an outing. Someone who helps keep life engaging, even as circumstances change.

This Thanksgiving, as we gather around tables with family and friends, perhaps it’s worth thinking about the people who aren’t sitting at ours.

An aging neighbor. An old friend. A parent who lives alone.

Sometimes the most meaningful thing we can offer someone isn’t a grand gesture. It’s our time.

And the relationships we nurture today may be the very ones that sustain us tomorrow.

James Muench is the owner of BrightStar Care of Flower Mound, Grapevine, Southlake and Keller, providing companion care, personal care, and skilled nursing services for families throughout Denton and Tarrant counties. He also serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve and lives in Flower Mound with his wife, Helen, and their growing family. Questions about caring for an aging parent, recovering from surgery, or helping a loved one remain safely at home? BrightStar Care is happy to help. To learn more or schedule a complimentary care consultation, call (214) 800-5566 or visit BrightStarCare.com.

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