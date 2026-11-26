Gia Harrington loves making scented candles. And if you ask her how long they take to make and pair with a decorative mug, it’s clear that the time involved doesn’t matter as much as the joy she gets from creating something special for someone else.

“It’s pretty exciting,” she said. “I enjoy it and can [see myself making them] for a long time.”

Gia, now 20, was seven years old when Argyle residents Chris and Melissa Harrington adopted her and moved her from the only home she knew in Hungary—roughly 6,000 miles away in Central Europe. They’d seen a one-minute video of Gia playing in her room and instantly knew God wanted her in their family. They even traveled to Hungary and lived there for six weeks. It was during that time that the Harringtons realized Gia had severe cognitive and developmental delays. But they believed the future was bright for her and their growing family.

Fast-forward to today, and they couldn’t have been more right. Gia started a successful candle business, Mugs on a Mission Candle Co., four years ago and practically runs the entire show on her own, with minimal help from her mom.

Her duties include keeping inventory, making and selling candles, handling all the packaging, running her craft table at local craft shows, and even learning about Instagram marketing.

Technically, it’s one of two businesses she operates, as she also takes care of 45 chickens at home and sells the eggs to neighbors. That business is called Eggs on a Mission. But Mugs on a Mission has clearly taken on a life of its own and shows no signs of slowing down. Her product line features all-natural, non-toxic soy candles and wax melts with 18 scent options, ranging from eucalyptus and cinnamon chai to peach mango fizz, maple sugar, vanilla eggnog, peppermint mocha, and bourbon apple pie.

Each candle comes with a reusable mug, container, or wood bowl. Even better, Gia gives 10% of her profits to Voice of the Martyrs, a charity that sends free Bibles to people in persecuted countries. To date, Gia has helped send 185 Bibles, and her new goal is 500.

Her egg profits go to Compassion International’s Gift Catalog to buy chickens for people in poverty who wish to start egg businesses.

“I always tell my kids, ‘Go change the world’” Melissa Harrington said. “Gia took it to heart and is actually doing it. The idea started four years ago as a class project when she was asked to create a handmade product for the school market. She chose candles and created something many people really liked. The next year at that same market, she wanted to brand the product in a way that honored God. That’s when Mugs on a Mission was born.

“She does about five or six craft shows a year throughout DFW. She makes the packaging herself and has created a high-quality product. Yes, she still has some cognitive delays, but we’ve developed a system, and she’s taken it and run with it.”

Gia’s candles are different because they are pure and burn clean without putting toxic chemicals into the air. After the candle burns down, customers typically notice little to no black soot around the edges. They take the mug, place it in the oven at 170 degrees to melt, then wipe it down and wash it. What’s left is a mug you can use again and again.

Deliveries to clients in and around Argyle are always free. They can also ship anywhere in the United States.

“I think the message here is that people with special needs or developmental difficulties still have valuable talents that can be used to make a real difference for the Kingdom of God,” Melissa said. “They can do great things. Gia is an example of that, and we are proud.”

To learn more about Mugs on a Mission, please visit mugsonamission.com.