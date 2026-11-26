Some of the biggest holiday spending budgets are cities and towns in Denton County, with Flower Mound leading the way.

According to a study released from WalletHub Tuesday, Nov. 18, Flower Mound ranks fifth in the nation for average holiday spending budget at $3,946.

WalletHub’s study arrived at that number by looking at the population’s income, age and the ratio of savings to monthly expenses.

With those stats combined, the study believes it found the maximum holiday budget for 558 municipalities across the United States.

The highest average holiday budget was Palo Alto, California with $4,502. The lowest, at No. 558, was Elizabeth, New Jersey with $175.

“Depending on the city, an American’s holiday budget this year can range anywhere from just over $170 to more than $4,500, taking into account residents’ income, their existing debt obligations and the cost of living,” said Chip Luto, an analyst at WalletHub. “Regardless of how well-off you are this season, it’s important to stick to a budget that fits your financial profile so you don’t rack up unsustainable debt and end up in a bad position after the holidays.”

Flower Mound wasn’t the only municipality from Denton County in the rankings.

Carrollton ranked at No. 50 with a budget of $2,502, Lewisville ranked at No. 103 with $1,931 and Denton ranked No. 142 with a budget of $1,699.

WalletHub released the study as nationwide credit card debt rises.

According to a different study, the average household credit card debt came in at $10,620 – a 0.1% increase since the third quarter of 2025.

WalletHub hopes its study can help guide resident spending this holiday season.

“There are plenty of ways to enjoy the holidays and show you care without spending much money, like hosting potlucks or giving handmade gifts,” said Luto.

For more information, visit WalletHub’s website.