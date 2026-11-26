As families across southern Denton County prepare to gather around the Thanksgiving table, Texas Health is reminding residents that a few simple precautions can help keep holiday celebrations safe and healthy.

Texas Health, which operates Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound, shared 10 tips to help North Texas families avoid foodborne illnesses and kitchen injuries during the holiday season.

“With a little planning, balanced food choices and proper food handling, you can enjoy a delicious holiday meal while enjoying a healthy and safe holiday,” said Sara Hassan, M.S., RD, LD, nutrition educator at the Texas Health Community Resource Center on the campus of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.

The health system said good habits in the kitchen can help prevent accidents and illnesses while preparing Thanksgiving meals.

Among its recommendations, Texas Health advises home cooks to use the appropriate knife for each task, keep knives sharp and take their time when chopping and slicing.

Families preparing multiple dishes should also take care to separate raw meat from fresh produce by using different cutting boards, utensils and plates. Hands should be washed after handling raw beef, poultry or seafood.

Proper food storage is another important consideration during holiday gatherings. Texas Health recommends keeping hot foods at 140 degrees Fahrenheit or above and cold foods at 40 degrees or below. Perishable food should not remain at room temperature for more than two hours, as bacteria can begin growing to unsafe levels.

Other precautions include cleaning spills immediately to prevent slips and falls, keeping a first-aid kit nearby and seeking medical care for deep cuts or wounds that bleed heavily.

“Thanksgiving should be about making memories with loved ones, not dealing with an injury or illness,” said Joshua Holland, D.O., an emergency physician on the medical staff at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. “But if an unexpected injury or illness interrupts your holiday, emergency care is available 24 hours a day at Texas Health hospitals.”

For residents in Flower Mound and surrounding communities, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound is a local hospital resource during the holiday season.

Texas Health Breeze Urgent Care centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for minor illnesses and injuries, including holidays. Residents can find locations at breezeurgentcare.texashealth.org.

For more information about Texas Health and its services, visit TexasHealth.org.

Texas Health also opened a new physical therapy clinic in Flower Mound, and plans to open another by the end of the year.