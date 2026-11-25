Kelly Swan admits his proudest moment began as his worst.

It was 2003, and Swan was out for a quiet walk in downtown Tulsa during his lunch hour when he spotted a homeless man a few blocks away. Dirty and unkempt, the man’s beard hung to his waist, and he moved with noticeable frenetic energy. Swan, then a spokesperson for a Fortune 500 energy company and dressed to the nines, was already eyeballing every possible exit route to avoid the stranger.

“I knew our paths would cross, and when they did, I looked the other way. I even turned to the right as we got closer,” Swan said. “That’s when he tugged on my shirt and asked, ‘Will you help me?’”

He added, “All I could say was, ‘No, thank you.’ I made it another two blocks, and I felt like the biggest hypocrite. I felt an inch tall.”

Then the strangest thing happened. Swan turned around, frantically walked back to find the man, and immediately apologized. As Swan quickly learned, the man’s name was Roy. He was going through a tough time, and all he wanted was someone to talk to, pray with, and, yes, maybe offer him a solid meal. Roy had been eating random food from nearby dumpsters to get by.

Swan was happy to help, checking off each need one by one.

“I only spent 15 or 20 minutes with him, but the entire encounter changed me forever,” Swan said.

If faced with a similar scenario, many people might have kept walking instead of turning back. Few would blame them. But that one chance encounter with Roy finally prompted Swan to follow through on a longtime desire to help the needy. He told a few friends about Roy, and within a few days, they were walking the streets, offering meals and prayer to the homeless.

Soon after, a local TV station highlighted their grassroots efforts, prompting Swan and his friends to start a nonprofit called Filling the Void. Their goal remained simple: serve people where they found them—transit stops, highway underpasses, motels, public spaces, shelters, and even on the outskirts of downtown. From there, they shook hands, learned names, fed them a high-quality, ready-to-eat sack lunch, prayed with them, and pointed them to other agencies and resources for additional support. The people they serve are hungry, but they’re also desperate for something deeper—hope.

Fast-forward 23 years, and Filling the Void has expanded to seven cities and has given over 460,000 people exactly that—hope.

In Dallas alone, they’ve served 100,199 people and hit the streets with food and ministry 1,252 times since 2012. On Sept. 26, the organization hit a major milestone, feeding 5,724 people across all seven cities in a single day.

A few years ago at age 49, Swan traded his career in energy to pursue his calling to help the homeless and needy full-time. He has 25 years of experience in the corporate world, 20 years of experience leading a 501c3 nonprofit, is a licensed minister, and has counseled organizations and executives on messaging, media relations, and reputation management.

All of that pales in comparison to the difference he knows Filling the Void is making in everyday people’s lives.

“Think of us as the front door to all of the brick-and-mortar facilities,” Swan said. The nonprofit’s local home base in the Metroplex is right here in Flower Mound. About one-third of those they serve are homeless. Another third live in shelters or temporary housing, and the other third are simply trying to get by and keep up with the bills. “We’ve never owned property; we’ve always been mobile-minded, and to this day, it’s still very much a grassroots effort. Except for me, everyone involved is a volunteer, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their help.

“Most people chalk homelessness up to laziness, addiction, or mental illness. We can say that the real reason is early childhood trauma and the environments they are raised in. As adults, they repeat the same cycle—our job is to help them break that cycle. The heart of what we do goes to the heart of who we serve. We want these people to know they are never alone or without hope.”

If you’d like to learn more about Filling the Void, including volunteer opportunities, please visit fillingthevoid.com.