A nostalgic toy store is making a comeback, and Denton County is part of it.

Toys “R” Us opened a pop-up shop Tuesday at Tanger Outlets in the Denton County portion of north Fort Worth.

It is occupying a 6,500-square-foot space across from Under Armour.

The store will offer all of the best toys, games and gifts just in time for Black Friday and the holidays season.

It is one of the first Toys “R” Us locations to return to the area.

“There’s something special about seeing families share the excitement of Toys “R” Us across generations,” said Holly Conner, marketing director at Tanger Fort Worth. “With Black Friday right around the corner, this new addition brings even more variety and fun to our retail lineup, giving shoppers another place to experience holiday magic and find perfect gifts for everyone on their list.”

Toys “R” Us is testing the market again to make a full comeback, conveniently timed in line for the holiday season. The toy store also opened a location at the DFW Airport.

Another is located at the Galleria Mall in Dallas.

Tanger Outlets is ready for the holidays with a lineup of festivities throughout November and December.

Check out other Tanger news here.