Women of Argyle to host fashion, beauty event benefiting community programs

Fashion, beauty and philanthropy will take center stage in Argyle later this month as Women of Argyle hosts an afternoon of runway shows, shopping and style tips to support local scholarships and community initiatives.

The organization will present Style Summit: Confidently You from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Denton Country Club.

The event will feature fall and holiday fashions from three women’s boutiques, along with a special collaboration with Western Outfitters by Marty B, which will debut a new men’s Western boutique planned for the popular Argyle restaurant.

Beyond the runway, guests can enjoy shopping, drinks, appetizers and photo opportunities. A variety of vendors will offer products and experiences ranging from permanent jewelry and custom hats to art and beauty services.

Between fashion presentations, attendees will hear brief discussions on personal style, hair, makeup and confidence, along with information about Women of Argyle’s community involvement.

Following the runway show, guests will have an opportunity to shop featured looks, browse vendor offerings and enjoy dessert and coffee.

Proceeds from the event will support Women of Argyle’s scholarships and community initiatives.

Tickets are limited and available at womenofargyle.wildapricot.org.