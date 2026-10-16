Flower Mound Mayor’s Message – October 2026

Happy fall, Flower Mound! Now that it’s officially October, the Town is operating under a new budget. Approved by Town Council on Sept. 21, this budget maintains the current tax rate of $0.387277 per $100 of assessed home property valuation, which is one of the lowest property tax rates in Denton County. The Town’s 20% homestead exemption – the maximum permitted under state law – and the $150,000 exemption for residents age 65 and older and those with qualifying disabilities remain in place. You can learn more at flowermound.gov/budget.

As of Oct. 1, the Town is now operating under a new contracted agreement with Republic Services, Flower Mound’s provider for trash, recycling, bulk and brush collection. The new contract introduces a new Seasonal Green Waste Recycling program that sees Republic Services collect yard waste – such as brush, leaves, grass clippings, weeds and other similar debris – for recycling twice a year, typically once in the spring and once in the fall when green waste is more abundant.

Don’t worry, your yard waste will still be collected year-round. Outside of the biannual designated seasonal green waste recycling periods, it will be collected as bulk trash and sent to the landfill.

Flower Mound’s first seasonal green waste recycling period is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 11. To participate, place green waste at the curb on your regular trash and recycling collection day in paper lawn bags or a reusable trash container, labeled “Green Waste.” Tree limbs must be cut to not exceed four feet and tied into bundles weighing less than 50 pounds.

During green waste recycling periods, bulk trash will not be collected. Bulk is anything you put out for collection that doesn’t fit inside your regular trash cart — things like furniture, appliances, or extra trash bags. If you have bulk trash during this time, you can hold onto it until bulk pickup resumes on Monday, Dec. 13; take up to 10 cubic yards to the Camelot Landfill (580 Huffines Blvd.) to dump for free with proof of Flower Mound residency; or request a special pickup for a fee by calling 972.539.SERV.

I hope you participate in this exciting program and give your yard waste a second life! To learn more, visit flowermound.gov/greenwaste.

I also want to remind you about Flower Mound’s upcoming election. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Flower Mound voters will decide whether to reauthorize the Town’s Street Maintenance Dedicated Sales Tax for another four years. First approved in 2007, the measure dedicates one-fourth of one percent sales tax to street maintenance and specific CIP projects.

Since the last reauthorization in 2022, $19.8 million in these dedicated funds have supported increased street maintenance and reconstruction, street maintenance personnel, and 16 major street projects. If reauthorized, the Town’s sales tax rate of 8.25% will not increase.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, you can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can also vote early from Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 30. To learn more about the measure and election details, visit flowermound.gov/dstre2026.

I can’t sign off without giving you a quick reminder about all our amazing fall events.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, transform the sidewalks at Twin Coves Park (5001 Wichita Trail) into a work of chalk art during our Chalk the Park Art Contest, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then, wash the chalk dust off that same day at our Pumpkin Plunge at the CAC (1200 Gerault Rd.) from 6-8:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, bring your pup to the Hound Mound Dog Park (1200 Garden Ridge Rd.) for Woof-O-Ween! From 5:30-7:30 p.m., show off their Halloween costume during our doggy fashion show, while they enjoy treats, prizes, and music.

Finally, we’ll round out our October events with the Diwali: Festival of Lights. In partnership with the Denton County India Cultural Association (DCICA), join us to celebrate the traditional Indian holiday on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Gerault Park fields (1116 Gerault Rd.) with dance performances, Indian cuisine and street food, vendor booths, and more.

To learn more about these and all our amazing events, visit flowermound.gov/events.