Meet the Candidates: Denton County Judge

Southern Denton County voters will cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 3, for numerous federal, state and county candidates, including a rematch for Texas House District 65.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 30, at 54 locations across the county. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at votedenton.gov.

In the race for Denton County Judge, Republican incumbent Andy Eads is seeking a third term and faces Democrat Nick Pappas. Both ran unopposed in their respective primaries in March.

County Judge, Denton (4-year term)

Andy Eads, 55 of Flower Mound (R)

As County Commissioner and now as County Judge I have a record of working to make Denton County the best place to live, work, and play. Our county is growing and we must plan responsibly.

I will remain a steward of taxpayer dollars, build upon our record of achieving the lowest county tax rate since 1986, and work to keep Denton County affordable for families and businesses. I will continue strengthening public safety, supporting law enforcement and emergency services, improving access to county services, and advancing transportation projects that reduce congestion and improve mobility.

I will also promote responsible economic development that attracts quality employers, creates jobs, and expands opportunity while protecting the quality of life that our residents value.

Candidate website: andyeads.com

Candidate Facebook page: facebook.com/AndyEadsforDenton

Nick Pappas, 39 of Lewisville (L)

Over a million people. No county hospital, no jail diversion center, no 24 hour shelter. We lean on neighboring counties for all of it.

No new taxes. All of this gets paid with funds we already have, investments, and state and federal dollars already on the table.

Raise the homestead exemption from 1% to 20%, like the counties around us.

Countywide voting on Election Day. Dallas, Tarrant and Collin have had it for years. Denton doesn’t.

A county hospital district, which only takes a countywide vote.

The jail diversion center this county’s own 2022 report ranked Priority #1.

24 hour homeless outreach and shelter.

3 meals a day for every kid in Denton County.

Housing for kids aging out of foster care.

We have the money. It’s a budget decision.

Candidate website: pappasfordenton.com

Candidate Facebook page: facebook.com/pappastx2026