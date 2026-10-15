Meet the Candidates: House District 57

Southern Denton County voters will cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 3, for numerous federal, state and county candidates, including a race featuring three candidates.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 30, at 54 locations across the county. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at votedenton.gov.

In the race for Texas House District 65, Republican incumbent Richard Hayes is seeking a second term and faces both Democrat Ray Stith and Libertarian Darren Hamilton. All ran unopposed in their respective primaries in March.

House District 57 stretches from the western border of Denton County to the eastern boundary, including much of the central part of the county.

Texas House, District 57 (2-year term)

Darren Hamilton, 61 of Little Elm (L)

My main goal is to make Texas government better at asking, “Then what?” before passing another law. Did it solve the problem? What new problems did it create? What happens five or ten years from now? And would we still want this power if the other party controlled it?

I want more transparency, stronger protection of individual and property rights, and fewer laws written simply because somebody in Austin felt obligated to “do something.”

Pop culture translation: I want the Legislature to behave less like Jurassic Park. Before asking whether government can do something, maybe somebody should ask whether it should.

Candidate website: https://www.hamiltonfortx.com/Home?siteID=16944&pageID=203108&originalPath=%2F

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LibertarianDadTX

Ray Stith, 42 of Argyle (D)

My mission is simple: serve the people of District 57 with integrity, purpose, and a commitment to results instead of political rhetoric and culture wars.

I will fight to fully fund our public schools, invest in infrastructure that keeps pace with our rapidly growing communities, create good-paying jobs and economic opportunities for working families, and ensure veterans and military families receive the support they’ve earned.

Every decision I make will be guided by one question: does this legislation expand opportunities and access for more Texans, or does it exclude people from them?

If it expands opportunity and access, I will fight for it. District 57 deserves a representative who shows up for everyone, not just one side, and puts people over politics. That is my standard.

Candidate website: https://www.raystithfortx57.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61583878496458

Richard Hayes, 73 of Hickory Creek (R)

Effective property tax reform, affordable insurance rates, and reduced health-care costs are priorities, as is robust economic development and good jobs; we must keep Texas open for business.

The State of Texas guarantees every student a quality education. As we address public school funding, we must require testing that makes sense and support for teachers in the classroom.

Respecting our police, other first responders, and veterans through supportive legislation is essential.

Ensuring our power grid and water supply is paramount as Texas continues to shine as America’s leading Land of Opportunity.

Because healthy, vibrant democracy cannot exist without election integrity, protecting our election process remains high on my list.

Candidate website: https://hayesforhouse57.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RichardHayes4TexasHouse