Giving The Robson Way: Community groups champion philanthropy across Denton

For residents of the Robson community, living well means giving back. While the neighborhood is known for its vibrant neighborhood scene, a closer look reveals a network of dedicated residents driving an inspiring wave of philanthropy throughout the greater Denton area and beyond. That ethos is reflected by many groups.

The Support Our Troops Club, for example, funds care packages through a spring golf tournament and a Veteran’s Day silent auction, directing 100 percent of its profits to active service members. Similarly, the Material Girls Club crafted over 300 quilts and Christmas stockings for Sheppard Air Force Base and Bob’s House of Hope. To honor local heroes, the Classic Rock Club sponsors an annual free concert for first responders and their families, while supporting their targeted charity. This year’s performance is by The Windy City Band.

The community’s reach extends into health and crisis relief. On Oct. 17, the Breast Cancer Support Group will host its annual Cancer Walk benefiting Texas Oncology, a community-wide event open to the public. Meanwhile, the Yard Divas Club produced over 1,800 knitted and crocheted items last year alone. Their handiwork provided comfort in the form of chemo hats, octopuses for premature infants, and lap blankets for UNT students aging out of the foster care system.

During the Kerrville Fourth of July floods, the Robson Lions Club rapidly mobilized, dispatching over 2,000 pounds of food as well as relief funds to aid recovery. The Robson Kiwanis Club supports charities ranging from Denton Freedom House to Habitat for Humanity, and the Pilot Knoll Rotary supports causes from loaded school backpacks to several Robson blood drives.

Education and food insecurity remain top priorities for Robson residents. The After Schoolers Club formally adopted Borman School and LaGrone Academy to assist teachers and families. Through the arts, the UNT Music Scholarship Club far exceeded their lofty goals by allocating $10 from every concert ticket sold.

Holiday initiatives further showcase our collaborative spirit. A creative coalition of Kiln Crafters, Happy Potters, Yard Divas, and Sassy Stampers builds a “Christmas Shop” for the Justin Food Bank, empowering parents and kids in need to select gifts. The Happy Potters recently donated 150 bowls to the Empty Bowls Charity to fund local food banks, while running a coat drive benefiting Apollo Animal Rescue.

These initiatives represent just a fraction of the neighborhood’s charitable footprint. For the residents of Robson, the motivation behind the countless volunteer hours and donations is simple. As one resident noted, “Denton, and not just Robson, is our home.”

Until next time… Jay