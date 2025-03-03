Bartonville Police Blotter

Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle that was sitting on the side of the road in a neighborhood. The officer contacted the driver and found they were lost so he sent them on their correct way.

Officers were dispatched to a hit and run crash, where a semi-truck hit a fence and continued driving. Officers located the truck, and an offense report was generated.

Officers were dispatched to a loose horse running down the highway. They were able to corral the horse and trot it back home to his equestrian.

Officers were dispatched to a shopping center in regard to a disturbance. A caller stated that somebody honked their horn at them and they were now arguing. The parties were separated.