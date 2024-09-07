Saturday, September 7, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

Legal Talk Texas: Students need estate planning too!

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
2
Robert S. Morris

As our children start that senior year in high school or start college it’s time to remember that your 18-year-old is legally an adult for most purposes and new issues of property ownership and life management are now in play.

Estate planning traditionally involves who owns property when someone dies, and how a person’s personal and financial needs are met.

Here’s a simple situation that could happen to many families. My child is starting college and I buy her an automobile. Simple enough? Actually not.

If I die, who owns the automobile? It depends on how the title is structured. Is it my name, my child’s name, both names, is there a right of survivorship, is this a transfer on death title?

It also depends on my estate planning. Do I have a will? Who are the other family members?

Then take the situation in reverse. If my child were to die who owns the automobile? Me, my former spouse, my current spouse, my other children? Again, it depends on the facts of the situation.

Moving away from the unpleasant subject of death what other issues might come up?

Medical decisions and information is always an area that needs planning.

If your 18-year-old couldn’t make her own medical decisions who would make them. You, your former spouse or someone else?

Who has access to an 18-year-old’s medical records? Legally an adult and entitled to privacy under the HIPAA laws.

These are just two of many possible situations that could be addressed with a simple consultation with an estate planning attorney.

So with all the excitement of starting college or even senior year of high school don’t forget to plan for ownership of property and medical care.

Attorney Rob Morris is an attorney at Hammerle Finley Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. Contact him at 972-436-9300. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Navigating Medicare’s annual enrollment period
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.