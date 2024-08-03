Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 26 at 5:06 p.m., police responded to a serious crash on the I-35E frontage road, where a pregnant driver was trapped. Witnesses provided video footage showing the suspect driver fleeing the scene barefoot and shirtless, appearing injured with a broken arm. Authorities located the suspect swimming in Lake Lewisville under the I-35E bridge. He climbed ashore, ran toward the highway, tripped over the wall and fell into traffic, narrowly avoiding a truck. After crossing all lanes, police apprehended the 27-year-old Odessa resident. His vehicle contained open alcohol containers, and he faced charges including DWI (third or more offense), evading arrest, and collision involving injury.

A theft was reported on June 12 at 12:04 p.m. in the 500 block of Moran Drive. The resident stated her purse, containing an iPhone and prescriptions, was stolen from her home while she was on a walk. Despite locked doors, there was no evidence of forced entry.

On June 17, a woman filed a report alleging her husband committed bigamy by marrying another woman in Highland Village while still legally married to her. The woman stated they initiated divorce proceedings in 2019 but did not complete the process. She discovered his new marriage license in Denton County records. Police contacted the husband, who claimed he would provide evidence of the finalized divorce proceedings.