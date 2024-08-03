Saturday, August 3, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Highland Village Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 26 at 5:06 p.m., police responded to a serious crash on the I-35E frontage road, where a pregnant driver was trapped. Witnesses provided video footage showing the suspect driver fleeing the scene barefoot and shirtless, appearing injured with a broken arm. Authorities located the suspect swimming in Lake Lewisville under the I-35E bridge. He climbed ashore, ran toward the highway, tripped over the wall and fell into traffic, narrowly avoiding a truck. After crossing all lanes, police apprehended the 27-year-old Odessa resident. His vehicle contained open alcohol containers, and he faced charges including DWI (third or more offense), evading arrest, and collision involving injury.

A theft was reported on June 12 at 12:04 p.m. in the 500 block of Moran Drive. The resident stated her purse, containing an iPhone and prescriptions, was stolen from her home while she was on a walk. Despite locked doors, there was no evidence of forced entry.

On June 17, a woman filed a report alleging her husband committed bigamy by marrying another woman in Highland Village while still legally married to her. The woman stated they initiated divorce proceedings in 2019 but did not complete the process. She discovered his new marriage license in Denton County records. Police contacted the husband, who claimed he would provide evidence of the finalized divorce proceedings.

Previous article
Carpenter: Get ready for The Amazing Race Argyle
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.