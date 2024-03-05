Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Portion of Rippy Road to close in Flower Mound

Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

A small section of Rippy Road will close for about a week for repairs, the town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday.

Image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m., XIT Paving & Construction will close Rippy Road, between Speyside Drive and Cedar Street, to repair potholes and allow for a large storm box crossing of the road, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. During the closure, the following detours will be in place to restrict thru traffic and allow local traffic in the area:

  • Bradford Park, Pecan Meadows, and Pecan Acres residents are asked to use Waketon Road to access and depart their neighborhoods.
  • Highland Court residents are asked to use College Parkway to access and depart their neighborhood.
  • Rippy Road residents south of the closure are asked to use Rippy Road to access their homes, as well as College Parkway via Speyside to depart their homes. Residents will also be contacted directly to coordinate driveway access during the closure.

Rippy Road is expected to reopen by the end of the day on March 12, according to the town.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

