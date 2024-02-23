Foodie Friday: Pie Hole Pizza at the River Walk

If you haven’t been to the Flower Mound Riverwalk lately, get there! My friend, Greg Retz, and his team at Riverwalk Social Restaurants are re-doing the whole place: Whiskey & Smoke and Underdogs are up and running, Pennywise Pub is coming soon; and we even heard a rumor about Sugar Fix—a great new dessert spot coming. But today we tried Pie Hole Pizza and was it ever good.

The idea behind Pie Hole is fresh and quality ingredients with everything made in-house (ricotta cheese even!) The dough takes three days(!) to make. The pizza sauce is made from only three ingredients: imported San Marzano tomatoes, olive oil, and salt. The quality comes out in every single bite.

Chef EZ makes everything by hand, and the pizza is baked in a 700-degree brick oven. Nothing is rushed but you won’t have to wait long to get your extraordinary pizza to your table.