Foodie Friday: Pie Hole Pizza at the River Walk

If you haven’t been to the Flower Mound Riverwalk lately, get there! My friend, Greg Retz, and his team at Riverwalk Social Restaurants are re-doing the whole place: Whiskey & Smoke and Underdogs are up and running, Pennywise Pub is coming soon; and we even heard a rumor about Sugar Fix—a great new dessert spot coming. But today we tried Pie Hole Pizza and was it ever good.
The idea behind Pie Hole is fresh and quality ingredients with everything made in-house (ricotta cheese even!) The dough takes three days(!) to make. The pizza sauce is made from only three ingredients: imported San Marzano tomatoes, olive oil, and salt. The quality comes out in every single bite.
Chef EZ makes everything by hand, and the pizza is baked in a 700-degree brick oven. Nothing is rushed but you won’t have to wait long to get your extraordinary pizza to your table.
We started with a Prosciutto Bruschetta Appetizer that was almost too pretty to eat but tasted even better than it looked.
Hand-tossing the crust skillfully in the air, EZ made four amazing pizzas for us to try: Pepperoni is a customer favorite at every pizza place, but Pie Hole makes it extraordinary using big sandwich style pepperoni with a lot of bite and spice.
My new favorite is the Fruited Pig, the number one selling specialty pizza that was sweet and salty. I had a hard time stopping eating this one.
For the Love of Bacon has bacon with bacon onion jam, and roasted butternut squash topped with Arugula and parmesan cheese.
The Margarita Pizza is a fabulous vegetarian option, and they have a gluten free crust that gets fabulously crisp. You can get any pizza on this crust that Greg is obviously proud of and says he would put against anyone else’s.
By the way, if you don’t see something on the menu you have to try, you can always create your own with lots of meat, cheese and veggie options.
For dessert we had funnel cake fries. Reminiscent of the State Fair, this is traditional funnel cake in fry shape topped with chocolate sauce AND raspberry sauce with a dusting of powdered sugar.
The bar serves Cocktails, Craft Beer, Wine and Bubbles, and Boxt Wine (“luxury boxed wine”), and you even can choose your own “One & One.” The signature drink at Pie Hole is the Italian Margarita with Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila, Disaronno Amaretto, orange juice and lime juice, and wow is it pretty!
You don’t have to eat inside because they have an incredible patio (where Greg even grows fresh herbs for his pizzas) right next to the water.
Pie Hole is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lunch combos are available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EVERY day—not just weekdays, and Happy Hour is the longest on the Riverwalk from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*Pie Hole is located right on the water at 4120 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75028. Here’s a link to their full menu and more: www.rwpiehole.com/menu