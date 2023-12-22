Saturday, December 23, 2023
Obituaries

In Memoriam: Gene William Carleton

Gene William Carleton

Gene William Carleton, 91, of Dallas passed away on December 13, 2023 peacefully in his home alongside his wife, Susan. Gene was born on September 20, 1932, in Dallas. He lived in the Dallas area for his long and joyous life. Following high school, he served in the Navy for four years. Then he went on to graduate with a Master’s in Electrical Engineering from Southern Methodist University. Gene was an Electrical Design Engineer for E Systems for many years, and after retirement, he became a professor of Computer Science at Richland College. Teaching his students brought him so much light for 20 years. In 2018, Gene married Susan Zavoina in Flower Mound. He is survived by his wife, Susan, and children, Gene Jr., Joe, and Jim, and stepchildren: Mark, Michael, Marian, Chase, and Shea, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gene was a devout follower of Christ and met many of his lifelong friends through his church. He will be remembered for his loving soul and his dedication to his family and friends.

