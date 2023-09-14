Thursday, September 14, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Harvest Happenings — September 2023

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Karsyn Beauchamp is the new Assistant Lifestyle Manager at Harvest.
Page Austin, Harvest Lifestyle Manager

We are so excited to welcome Karsyn Beauchamp to the Harvest team. Karysn is the new Assistant Lifestyle Manager working alongside me to ensure our culture of doing life together continues to flourish. She has been such a great addition! Our personalities and energy are almost one in the same (she is like the 23 y/o version of me).

I have loved watching her jump right into the job. She understands the vision and has embraced it! She loves our community and strives to help our neighbors create lasting memories through our event programming. It feels like she has been here for years.

I asked her a few questions to help you get to know Karsyn for yourself.

What made you apply for this job? I was just getting out of a long-term substitute teaching job and I wanted to try something different. This position sounded really fun and unique. I also wanted to stay close to family.

What do you love most about your job? Working with Page, obviously. In all seriousness, I love that I get to meet people from every walk of life and hearing their stories. It’s so fascinating. I also like that every day is different. I love that I get to be so involved in our residents’ lives.

What is your least favorite thing about your job? Having to cheer for the Argyle Eagles…kidding, kind of! I went to Lake Dallas so Argyle was always our rival school. However, I am embracing this new role and even wore an Argyle Eagles shirt. The real answer is probably hearing complaints. I just want everyone to be happy so that’s hard. Luckily, I work on the event/marketing side of the house so I don’t hear them often!

What has surprised you in this role? How many events Harvest does each month! I wish my HOA had something like this! What a fun place to grow up and live in.

What has been your favorite event/activity so far? I loved the Summer Bash! It was on my birthday AND I got to pet a kangaroo! It doesn’t get much better than that!

What have you learned about yourself since working in Harvest? I have learned that liking your job has a direct impact on your mental well-being. I am a happier person because I love what I get to do every day. I have also learned that I really am an extrovert…which is a good thing to be in this kind of job!

If you visit Harvest, be sure to stop in and say hi to Karsyn!

Previous articleBartonville Starbucks union strikes during ‘ThursYays’ promotion
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.