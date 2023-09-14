Harvest Happenings — September 2023

We are so excited to welcome Karsyn Beauchamp to the Harvest team. Karysn is the new Assistant Lifestyle Manager working alongside me to ensure our culture of doing life together continues to flourish. She has been such a great addition! Our personalities and energy are almost one in the same (she is like the 23 y/o version of me).

I have loved watching her jump right into the job. She understands the vision and has embraced it! She loves our community and strives to help our neighbors create lasting memories through our event programming. It feels like she has been here for years.

I asked her a few questions to help you get to know Karsyn for yourself.

What made you apply for this job? I was just getting out of a long-term substitute teaching job and I wanted to try something different. This position sounded really fun and unique. I also wanted to stay close to family.

What do you love most about your job? Working with Page, obviously. In all seriousness, I love that I get to meet people from every walk of life and hearing their stories. It’s so fascinating. I also like that every day is different. I love that I get to be so involved in our residents’ lives.

What is your least favorite thing about your job? Having to cheer for the Argyle Eagles…kidding, kind of! I went to Lake Dallas so Argyle was always our rival school. However, I am embracing this new role and even wore an Argyle Eagles shirt. The real answer is probably hearing complaints. I just want everyone to be happy so that’s hard. Luckily, I work on the event/marketing side of the house so I don’t hear them often!

What has surprised you in this role? How many events Harvest does each month! I wish my HOA had something like this! What a fun place to grow up and live in.

What has been your favorite event/activity so far? I loved the Summer Bash! It was on my birthday AND I got to pet a kangaroo! It doesn’t get much better than that!

What have you learned about yourself since working in Harvest? I have learned that liking your job has a direct impact on your mental well-being. I am a happier person because I love what I get to do every day. I have also learned that I really am an extrovert…which is a good thing to be in this kind of job!

If you visit Harvest, be sure to stop in and say hi to Karsyn!