Swim beach closed at Lewisville’s Lake Park due to safety concerns

The swim beach at Lake Park in Lewisville has been closed to public access indefinitely due to safety concerns associated with several recent incidents that include two fatal drownings, according to the City of Lewisville.

The closure includes the swim beach and adjacent areas. Lower lake levels and a receding shoreline have increased swimming and wading risks at the lake, officials said.

Additional warning signs in English and Spanish already were posted in the area and will remain in place throughout the closure. Park visitors are strongly urged by the city to heed these warnings and not attempt to bypass the barricades or signs.

Visitors to all North Texas lakes need to be aware of the hazards caused by lowered lake levels that impact shorelines, officials said. Areas that previously were safe for walking along the shoreline, wading, and swimming might not be safe at this time. Life jackets should be worn anytime a person enters the water. There are free loaner stations in Lewisville Lake Park and Tower Bay where visitors can access life jackets.

The closure will remain in effect until a more lasting solution can be identified by park and public safety personnel.