Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

7/27 – Suspicious Activity – Simmons Rd – Officer responded to call of occupants of a vehicle yelling profanity at them while driving by. Officer was unable to locate vehicle.

7/29 – Domestic Disturbance – Cross Timbers Dr – Officer responded to a verbal disturbance between spouses.

7/30 – Assist Agency warrant arrest – Bartonville – Officer assisted Bartonville officer with a warrant arrest on a traffic stop.

8/2 – Juvenile Complaint – Chapel Hill Dr – Officer responded to disturbance between child and grandparent.

8/2 – Suspicious Activity – Ridgebriar Ln – Officer responded to area with reports of someone shining flashlight in backyard and around house. Officer checked area and did not locate anyone.

8/4 – Solicitor Complaint – Kyle Ct – Officer responded to area in reference to Pest Control solicitor. Officer located solicitor and explained permit requirements.

8/4 – Harassment – Pepperport – Officer responded to a call of resident being harassed on social media.

8/4 – Assist Agency welfare check – Bartonville – Officer assisted Bartonville PD on a welfare check call with an open door to the residence.

8/5 – Traffic Stop – Justin Rd – Officer conducted traffic stop and located drug paraphernalia during a vehicle search.

8/5 – Harassment – Forest Ln – Officer responded to a call of resident being harassed on social media.

8/6 – Welfare Check – Justin Rd/Chinn Chapel Rd – Officer responded to area with report of a female walking in the median stumbling into roadway. Officer arrived and was unable to locate the individual.

8/8 – Criminal Mischief – Timberview Dr – Officer responded to complaint of a toilet-papered house.

8/11 – Assist Agency welfare check – Denton County – Officer responded to assist searching for a man passed out in caller’s front yard that then took off running from medics. Officer located man behind businesses in Lantana and medics transported him to area hospital.

8/12 – Disturbance – Kyle Ct – Officer responded to large party and spoke with homeowner who agreed to end the party due to noise and parking problems on the street.