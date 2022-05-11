Texas Bank and Trust welcomes new banking officer to Flower Mound office

Roger Retzer has joined the staff of Texas Bank and Trust Company as banking officer and portfolio manager in the bank’s Flower Mound location, the company announced Wednesday.

Retzer most recently was vice president and commercial lender at PointBank in Denton. He has been involved in the financial services industry for 11 years, with five years as a commercial underwriter and six years as a commercial lender, according to a Texas Bank and Trust news release. Retzer holds a bachelor of business administration degree in finance from the University of North Texas.

Texas Bank and Trust Company operates 21 full-service branches throughout East Texas and the DFW Metroplex.