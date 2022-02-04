Flower Mound begins surveying street pavement conditions

The town of Flower Mound has hired Infrastructure Management Services to conduct a pavement condition survey, the town said in a news release this week.

The IMS survey vehicle features a Laser Crack Measurement System used to perform an analysis of the town’s street pavement conditions, according to the news release. The data collected from the survey will help the town maintain safe and convenient streets for its residents. The vehicle will be traveling only about 15 mph.

IMS will not conduct surveys during inclement weather. Once it’s able to operate, the project is expected to take about three weeks. For more information, call the Flower Mound Public Works Department at 972-874-6400.