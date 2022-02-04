Friday, February 4, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound begins surveying street pavement conditions

By Mark Smith
0
5
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound has hired Infrastructure Management Services to conduct a pavement condition survey, the town said in a news release this week.

The IMS survey vehicle features a Laser Crack Measurement System used to perform an analysis of the town’s street pavement conditions, according to the news release. The data collected from the survey will help the town maintain safe and convenient streets for its residents. The vehicle will be traveling only about 15 mph.

IMS will not conduct surveys during inclement weather. Once it’s able to operate, the project is expected to take about three weeks. For more information, call the Flower Mound Public Works Department at 972-874-6400.

Previous articleMelting ice may refreeze overnight
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.