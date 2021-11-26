High School Football Scoreboard

Stephenville 21, Argyle 17

The Eagles looked good early on Friday night, but could not hold on, as Stephenville ended Argyle’s season with a 21-17 victory in the third round of the playoffs.

Argyle (11-2, 5-1) jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter when Jett Copeland hit Ward McCollum on a 62-yard touchdown pass.

Jacob Robinson picked off a Yellow Jacket pass on Stephenville’s next drive, and Argyle then drove 81-yards, scoring on a 9-yard run from Landon Farris.

Stephenville answered with a touchdown of its own, and Argyle led 14-7 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Stephenville scored again to tie the game 14-14, but Argyle answered early in the fourth on a 36-yard field goal from Caden Dodson to make it 17-14 Argyle.

The Yellow Jackets would score with 2:06 remaining in the game to hold on for the win.

What a run here by Jett Copeland! Argyle is driving here with under a minute left.@jcopeland41 | #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/cTbBYRHHAT — Walker Lott (@walker_lott) November 27, 2021

Check back on Saturday for more playoff updates.