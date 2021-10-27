Former Flower Mound council member dies

Stephanie Spruill, a former Flower Mound Town Council member, died last week. She was 57.

Spruill served on the town’s Zoning Board of Adjustment for one year and was involved in the Open Space Advisory Committee, in addition to serving on Town Council from 1999 to 2004. She was a big supporter of Flower Mound events, especially those that honored the country and its veterans, according to the town of Flower Mound.

“She was a dedicated community member who contributed so much to Flower Mound,” the town said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Spruill was an executive consultant with Ambit Energy, and she spent the last 13 years of her life in her hometown, Azle. There will be a celebration of her life on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Ash Creek Baptist Church, 300 South Stewart St., in Azle.