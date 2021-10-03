Bartonville dentist treats patients like family

Nobody knows Dr. Robert Marye like his wife and sometimes co-worker Rachel. So when she talks about his Smiles of Texas dentistry practice, she knows what she’s talking about.

“He’s technically gifted and keeps up on the all the latest and greatest technology, however, that’s not what it’s all about,” she said. “It’s more about what brings him into the office every day which is the personal relationships he has with his patients, the families he sees including 3 or 4 with four generations. There’s even some patients who travel cross country to see him.”

That’s how it’s been since he opened Smiles of Texas in Bartonville Town Center in 2003. Since then, Rachel has done about everything from serving as his hygienist to returning recently as office manager.

“She’s been my rock. She takes care of me. We’ve been married 30 years,” said the 53-year-old dentist.

A paramedic and cardiovascular cath lab specialist before he went to dental school, he was the team dentist for the Dallas Mavericks from 2002 until 2015. He also has served as a preceptor at Baylor College of Dentistry, taught at Texas Women’s University, and was instrumental in the expansion of the Christian Community Action dental clinic.

Away from work, he and Rachel live on a 5-acre farm in Bartonville. She even designed and served as general contractor for their current house in 2017. They have three children aged 27 (Gabrielle), 20 (George) and 17 (Giana).

“I had all kinds of irons in the fire at one time,” he said. “I was doing the Mavericks, CCA, teaching at TWU and Baylor and had two practices. We were traveling back and forth from our Dallas office. It was getting to where we had to pull out as the kids were getting bigger so we dialed back.”

Today he’s focused primarily on his practice where social distancing always has been easy since he rarely has more than one patient in the waiting room at a time.

“We are about quality dentistry rather than quantity dentistry,” Rachel said. “That’s the difference with a family private practice. We don’t sign agreements with insurance companies because decisions should be between patient and doctor, not by an insurance person behind a desk.

“He treats everyone the same. It doesn’t matter if you are a millionaire or if you are a waitress at a restaurant. He truly follows the golden rule and treats everyone the way he wants to be treated. It’s about personal relationships, getting to know people, and taking care of them.”

Visit smilesoftexas.com to learn more.

(Sponsored content)