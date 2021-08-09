Annual Ride for Kids holds personal connection for local residents

Celeste Waldroop and her family know all too well how the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Ride for Kids helps save lives.

Four years ago their daughter, Sydney, a 2012 Flower Mound High School graduate, was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor the size of a tangerine near her left temple that required extensive but successful surgery. Astute doctors discovered it to be a heredity-based issue and something that likely had been growing for more than 10-15 years.

“What we found interesting and why we are such firm believers in the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is I know for a fact that the research that’s done is why they knew that,” said Celeste who now resides in Roanoke with husband Steve. “The very first time they saw the image of that tumor, the first time we met with the doctors, they knew so much about that tumor.”

So when they learned the organization conducted an annual ride, they quickly became involved. They originally heard about it about five years ago when at a museum in Alabama, they met the organizer of the Houston race.

This year’s Dallas/Fort Worth Ride for Kids is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at Fort Worth Indian Motorcycle and once again Steve, an avid motorcyclist, will take part. On-site registration will be held on Sept. 12 from 9-10:30 a.m.

The family is glad Sydney is back to normal thanks to the PBTF’s research.

“She’s doing great. She just had her annual MRI and it came back normal,” Celeste said. “She works as a medical assistant for a podiatrist in Southlake.”

Studies show 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor each day throughout the United States. The ride helps save those lives by providing funds to create and implement scientific breakthroughs and family support programs aimed at beating the deadliest childhood cancer.

The nationwide initiative has raised more than $47 million since 1991. The DFW event is one of about 25 communities conducting events throughout the country this year.

Anyone age 18 or older registering for the race by Sept. 10 has a chance to win a new Honda motorcycle or side-by-side. Riders are asked to donate at least $40 with the opportunity to fundraise for better cycles. Participants can track mileage, meet other riders and discover how they are making a different in children’s lives.

American Honda Motor Company is the presenting sponsor with companies including Comoto and BD’s Cycles as national industry partners and Alamo Title, the Dallas Cowboys, First United Mortgage Group, JWC General Contractors and Law Tigers as DFW sponsors. The event is sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association.

To learn more about the Ride for Kids and to register, click here.