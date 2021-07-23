Welcome home to stress-free living

Clara Douthitt giggles as she moves her arms up and down in the exercise bingo class at the Good Samaritan Society – Denton Village. Keeping seniors active is just one of the many ways the Good Samaritan Society ensures all residents receive the best care possible.

Clara came to the assisted living community over two years ago when her daughter, Barbara Woolsey, first noticed that she needed help with tasks of daily living. Barbara lived in Grapevine and found herself on the road to Denton to assist her mother with simple tasks like turning off the heater or cooking nutritious meals. She also found her mother exhibiting signs of anxiety and loneliness. Her blood pressure caused so many trips to the ER, they knew her by name. Barbara had seen her grandmother wait too long for care and vowed she wouldn’t be that way with her own mother.

“As soon as mom moved into The Good Samaritan Society, she felt safe and relaxed,” Barbara said. “I could see a night and day difference in her. She loves the staff, and the stability of them has been a tremendous help for my mom!”

Having caregivers around the clock to help with medication management, dressing, housekeeping, meals, and providing activities, keeps residents engaged and allows them to live stress-free.

Good Samaritan Society – Denton Village and Good Samaritan Society – Lake Forest Village, are continuum of care communities. They offer independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and rehab services, allowing seniors to age in place. All areas provide a safe and secure environment for them to feel loved, valued, and at peace. This gives family members comfort in knowing that their loved one is cared for.

Good Samaritan Society also offers home health and hospice options that allow seniors to successfully live in their homes as long as possible.

Sandra S. McKinney, a Lake Forest Village resident, summed it up, saying, “The Good Samaritan Society provides a safe haven, peaceful, and inviting. All residents share a sense of community and the common goal of living well. Entering the campus, your spirit hears WELCOME HOME!”

