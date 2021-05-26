Flower Mound invites community to Memorial Day Ceremony

The town of Flower Mound will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday in an event to remember fallen U.S. soldiers.

Military and local leaders will speak at the ceremony, which will also feature a Color Guard presentation and patriotic music, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The event is free and open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m. at the Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 West Windsor Drive.

The town previously asked residents to submit a picture and bio of a fallen hero to be recognized during the event and added to a special Wall of Honor. The Wall of Honor will be displayed during the event and displayed inside the Senior Center for two weeks, according to the town.

Another town in the area will also hold a similar event. The annual Trophy Club Memorial Day Ceremony is set for 10 a.m. at Medlin Cemetery, 1130 Trophy Club Drive. It will also feature patriotic music and remarks by town officials and a U.S. Army service member.