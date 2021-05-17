Denton County wraps up vaccine clinics at Texas Motor Speedway

Denton County ended its COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, celebrating more than 370,000 vaccines administered at what is believed to be the country’s largest vaccine hub over the past three-and-a-half months.

Denton County Public Health began holding its COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the speedway in early February because it needed a larger venue as vaccine allotment increased. The entire process was lauded by many as extremely well-run and efficient, serving as an example of one of the first and best large vaccine hubs in the world.

On Friday, DCPH commemorated the end of the drive-thru TMS clinics as it downscales operations, thanking more than 3,000 volunteers who helped provide 371,546 vaccinations at TMS. The county has caught up to its waitlist as demand declines, largely because hundreds of thousands of county residents are now fully vaccinated, and vaccines are now widely available at private providers throughout Denton County and the area.

Now, DCPH will be moving throughout the county to various smaller locations each week. This week, the vaccine clinics are being offered in Lewisville and Denton.

DCPH vaccines will be made easier for Denton County residents to get because now they will be able to self-schedule when they sign up and choose from the available appointment locations, dates and times, according to a department spokesperson. Vaccines are still by appointment only.

Click here for more information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Denton County.