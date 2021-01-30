Bartonville police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven

The Bartonville Police Department is investigating an overnight robbery at the 7-Eleven on FM 407.

According to police, at approximately 2:40 a.m. Saturday a man described by the store clerk as white or Hispanic entered the 7-Eleven briefly, walked back outside, and summoned two additional white or Hispanic men wearing dark clothing and masks to enter the store. One of the men appeared to be armed with a rifle.

The suspects left the store with cash and the clerk’s vehicle. The clerk was not injured, and his vehicle was later recovered abandoned in Irving.

This was determined to be an isolated incident and not related to other recent convenience store robberies in North Texas, police said.

Bartonville Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call 817-430-1913.

The Bartonville Police Department was assisted on the call and investigation by the Double Oak Police Department, Argyle Police Department, Denton County Sheriff’s Office, and Irving Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be provided when available.