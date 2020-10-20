Dynamic duo guides Flower Mound volleyball team

The Flower Mound volleyball team has experienced greatness in recent years, and Kaylee Cox and Angelique Cyr are a big part of the reason why.

Both seniors, both outside hitters and both Division I level athletes, Cox and Cyr are hoping to help lead the Lady Jaguars back to the promised land—something they accomplished two years ago.

Flower Mound won a state championship in 2018, defeating Fort Bend Ridge Point (24-26, 25-21, 26-24, 25-22) after hammering its way through a who’s who of playoff volleyball powerhouses (Guyer, Mansfield, Byron Nelson, El Paso Coronado, Southlake Carroll and Northside O’Connor).

Both girls were chosen as first-team all-state selections in 2019, and coach Jamie Siegel said they have both had a major impact on the Lady Jaguar’s squad.

“Kaylee and Gel are great players,” Siegel said. “They have made strides in their skills set, as well as their leadership roles…we will rely on them and all players to know their roles and to star in them. The expectation is high for each of them and their teammates.”

Cox, 17, who was selected to the all-tournament team at state in 2018, said it was an experience she will never forget.

“It was so amazing winning state,” Cox said. “Getting to play with those girls was a dream. We all bought into the game and played as a team.”

Cyr, 17, said that the trip to Garland in 2018 taught her and her teammates an important lesson about their role in establishing a tradition.

“Because myself and the other seniors have made that run to the state championship before, we need to help prepare the younger girls and be examples for them,” Cyr said. “This team can do it, but everyone has to be bought in every day.”

Flower Mound won a district championship and advanced to the regional quarterfinals in 2019 before losing to the eventual state champions, Byron Nelson.

Cox said that 2019 was an opportunity for many of her teammates to compete and improve.

“We had a pretty successful season and everyone gained lots of experience,” Cox said. “I feel like I improved throughout the season, but I still have a lot to work on.”

The Flower Mound senior said the Lady Jags lost “a pretty big part of our defense,” from last season and said that, along with the Coronavirus, are hurdles the team will have to overcome.

“We are learning to adjust to that, but we have some experienced players coming back,” Cox said. “COVID has affected us by having us wear masks during practice and cleaning all the balls once we have finished practice. We also take big precautions by keeping six feet away from each other when we come in to talk.”

Cox said her objectives for this season are to improve her defense and passing to prepare for the college game.

The all-state selection said that making another run to state “would be amazing,” and said she knows that Cyr is ready start that journey.

“She is super athletic and a great teammate and shows a lot of leadership on and off the court,” Cox said. “She is always talking on the court, which helps everyone on the team. Angelique is one of the best teammates I have ever played with.”

For her part, Cyr said that Cox is also an excellent leader, and a great motivator on the court as well.

“Kaylee is the most competitive person I know,” Cyr said. “She pushes me and the rest of the team daily to get better and it helps. She’s a very smart player and shows it in how she plays. The younger girls all look up to her because she’s a natural born leader. This is our last season together, so I’m excited to see what happens.”

Cyr said she has been impressed with what she has seen from her teammates so far this season and said she believes that things are shaping well for 2020.

“I’m excited because this team is very hungry, and I know if we continue to put in the work we can get to our end goal,” Cyr said. “It’s also my last high school season, so I want to make it a good one. Because of Corona we had to start a little later and did not get much of a preseason, but we’re not focusing on what we couldn’t do; we’re focusing on the fact that we do get to play.”

Cyr said reaching the state tournament this season would be very special.

“It would mean so much considering it’s my last season at Flower Mound,” Cyr said. “I couldn’t think of a better way to end my high school career.”

Siegel said she wants to see Cox and Cyr continue to work hard and focus on defense, passing, strength and quickness this season, and said their performance will play an important role in any success Flower Mound enjoys in 2020.

“They are close on the court and there is definitely a friendly rivalry,” Siegel said. “They push each other to get better daily.”

Cox is headed to the University of Missouri next fall while Cyr is attending Arizona State University.